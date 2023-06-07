Home States Telangana

Telangana set to have its own toys park soon

The park will also have a toy museum, common facility center, research & development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park facility.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | Twitter)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In first, Telangana is all set to have its own toys’ park where dolls, gadgets, entertainers, and items for the needs of kids are manufactured. This is expected to put an end to India’s dependency on Chinese toys.

The exclusive facility at Dandu Malkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri will be developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities to promote the manufacturing of soft toys, STEM toys, electronic, plastic, non-toxic, silicone toys, and eco-friendly toys. The allotment has been done for a 5-acre area within a 100-acre MSME park for production companies to display and advertise their toy products.

Laying the foundation stone for Telangana Toys Park, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave letters of intent to 16 prospective toy manufacturing entrepreneurs. This will generate approximately 2500 employment opportunities.

The Telangana Toys’ Park is expected to generate many new employment opportunities, particularly for rural youth, local residents, and regional artisans making wooden toys. The park will also have a toy museum, common facility centre, research & development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park facility.

With the proactive measures and business-friendly initiatives of the Telangana government, the toy manufacturing sector is poised for rapid growth, making Telangana a leader in the export of toys from India. The toy park will have the availability of a plug-and-play option as well. This park will also promote the manufacture of wooden and local toys and will also incentivise regional artisans to produce wooden toys.

As per the estimates, India’s toys industry will be worth Rs 147-221 billion by the year 2024, given the fact that the demand for toys is rising at a faster pace compared to the global rate.

First in india

This park will manufacture soft, electronic, plastic, non-toxic, silicone & eco-friendly toys
The exclusive facility will generate approximately 2500 employment opportunities
It will have a toy museum, common facility center, R & D facility
The park will also host the children’s amusement park facility
The park will promote the manufacture of wooden and local toys
Toy products business has an annual revenue of 12,000 crores in India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao toys’ park Dandu Malkapur
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp