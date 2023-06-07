Telangana set to have its own toys park soon

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In first, Telangana is all set to have its own toys’ park where dolls, gadgets, entertainers, and items for the needs of kids are manufactured. This is expected to put an end to India’s dependency on Chinese toys.

The exclusive facility at Dandu Malkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri will be developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities to promote the manufacturing of soft toys, STEM toys, electronic, plastic, non-toxic, silicone toys, and eco-friendly toys. The allotment has been done for a 5-acre area within a 100-acre MSME park for production companies to display and advertise their toy products.

Laying the foundation stone for Telangana Toys Park, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave letters of intent to 16 prospective toy manufacturing entrepreneurs. This will generate approximately 2500 employment opportunities.

51 New Industrial Units launched on a single day at Dandu Malkapur TIF-MSME Industrial Park

Also handed out land allotment letters to 16 units in the Telangana Toys Park proposed to be set up in 106 Acres



When at full capacity, more than 40,000 people will be employed… pic.twitter.com/bUfM9Yumc8 — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 6, 2023

The Telangana Toys’ Park is expected to generate many new employment opportunities, particularly for rural youth, local residents, and regional artisans making wooden toys. The park will also have a toy museum, common facility centre, research & development facility, skill development centre and children’s amusement park facility.

With the proactive measures and business-friendly initiatives of the Telangana government, the toy manufacturing sector is poised for rapid growth, making Telangana a leader in the export of toys from India. The toy park will have the availability of a plug-and-play option as well. This park will also promote the manufacture of wooden and local toys and will also incentivise regional artisans to produce wooden toys.

As per the estimates, India’s toys industry will be worth Rs 147-221 billion by the year 2024, given the fact that the demand for toys is rising at a faster pace compared to the global rate.

