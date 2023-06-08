1,16,022 turn up for ‘Laksha Janaharati’ to Kaleshwaram water in Telangana

By Express News Service

SURYAPETA: On the occasion of Irrigation Day as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday organised an innovative programme in obeisance to Godavari waters flowing in the Kaleshwaram canal through the Suryapet district.

At Chivvemla, he along with local people offered sarees, turmeric, and kumkum to Godaramma in what was described as Laksha Janaharati.

The Laksha Janaharati was organised with one lakh people for a distance of 68 km from Ituru village of Nagaram mandal to Ravicheruvu of Penpahad.

The people of the villages situated along the canal gathered with their families and performed bathukammas, bonalu, and beat drums as part of observing Laksha Janaharati.

They organised ‘vanta-varpu’ in which Jagdish Reddy took part. They had lunch on the canal bund. The minister left in a vehicle along the embankment of the canal, greeting the people.

People from 126 villages in Nagaram, Jajireddygudem, Suryapet Rural, Atmakur S, Chivvemla, Penpahad, and Mothe mandals took part in Laksha Janaharati.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, and Collector Venkat Rao, and officials participated in the programme.

Event makes it to record book

Laksha Janaharati programme has entered the Wonder Book of World Records. The representatives of the organisation presented the award to Jagadish Reddy. The representatives said that though they expected a turnout of one lakh people, the number exceeded. They put the figure at 1,16,022.

