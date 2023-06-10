Home States Telangana

TSPSC paper leak: Telangana High Court directs SIT to submit detailed probe report

The court was hearing a petition filed by NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat, alleging that the failure of the TSPSC to conduct exams properly has put its credibility at stake.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice C Vijay Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a consolidated counter-affidavit, providing detailed information on the progress made in the case, within three weeks.

A detailed counter-affidavit will help the court assess the SIT’s investigative approach and also determine whether any loopholes or deficiencies exist, which may necessitate the involvement of an independent agency, the judge said.  Justice Reddy instructed Advocate-General BS Prasad to ensure that the counter-affidavit includes precise facts regarding the SIT’s ongoing probe, particularly with regard to the conduct of the personnel involved.

Expressing the desire to have faith in the SIT’s investigation thus far and be satisfied with its progress, the judge pointed out the gravity of the investigation, as the question papers leak has led to the devastation of candidates’ careers.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NSUI State President Balmoori Venkat, alleging that the failure of the TSPSC to conduct exams properly has put its credibility at stake.

