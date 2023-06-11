IT tower with 1K job potential ready at Telangana's Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A magnificent IT tower has come up in Siddipet. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the imposing IT tower on June 15. The man behind the tower is none other than Finance Minister T Harish Rao, whose constituency is Siddipet. About two years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of an IT tower at Nagula Banda near Siddipet on the Hyderabad- Ramagundam Rajiv Road.

The government released around Rs 52 crore for the construction of this tower. The government is aiming to ensure employment to nearly a thousand youths from Siddipet and surrounding villages in these IT companies to be located in this tower. Apart from constructing the tower, concessions were also extended to those who set up their companies in it.

Harish Rao recently held talks with IT companies and convinced eight of them to start operations from here in the first phase. At present, OSI Digital, Jolan Tech, Vision Infotech, Amidai Edutech, Fixity Technologies, Innosol, Thoron Technologies, BCDC Cloud Centers, Rank IT Services, and other companies are starting operations after June 15.

The tower has a seating capacity for 718 employees and, in the first phase, about 300 youths would get employment at this centre. A three-star hotel has also been set up in the vicinity so that people coming from different cities to these IT companies could stay here. There is also an urban park next door. Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will also provide training to candidates required for IT companies.

For this, arrangements are being made to organise a job fair on Tuesday. Harish Rao said that many youths in the rural areas of Siddipet district, despite completing their engineering, have no job opportunities or are struggling to find employment. They made a plea to him to ensure that Siddipet has an IT tower. The officials believe that this IT tower, which is the closest to Hyderabad, will develop faster.

SIDDIPET: A magnificent IT tower has come up in Siddipet. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the imposing IT tower on June 15. The man behind the tower is none other than Finance Minister T Harish Rao, whose constituency is Siddipet. About two years ago, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation for the construction of an IT tower at Nagula Banda near Siddipet on the Hyderabad- Ramagundam Rajiv Road. The government released around Rs 52 crore for the construction of this tower. The government is aiming to ensure employment to nearly a thousand youths from Siddipet and surrounding villages in these IT companies to be located in this tower. Apart from constructing the tower, concessions were also extended to those who set up their companies in it. Harish Rao recently held talks with IT companies and convinced eight of them to start operations from here in the first phase. At present, OSI Digital, Jolan Tech, Vision Infotech, Amidai Edutech, Fixity Technologies, Innosol, Thoron Technologies, BCDC Cloud Centers, Rank IT Services, and other companies are starting operations after June 15.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The tower has a seating capacity for 718 employees and, in the first phase, about 300 youths would get employment at this centre. A three-star hotel has also been set up in the vicinity so that people coming from different cities to these IT companies could stay here. There is also an urban park next door. Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will also provide training to candidates required for IT companies. For this, arrangements are being made to organise a job fair on Tuesday. Harish Rao said that many youths in the rural areas of Siddipet district, despite completing their engineering, have no job opportunities or are struggling to find employment. They made a plea to him to ensure that Siddipet has an IT tower. The officials believe that this IT tower, which is the closest to Hyderabad, will develop faster.