BRS Mulugu district chief Kusuma Jagadish dies at 46

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district unit president Kusuma Jagadish died of cardiac arrest in Hanamkonda on Sunday. He was 46.Jagadish is survived by wife, son and daughter. After he complained of uneasiness, his family rushed Jagadish to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Jagadish, a native of Mallampalli village near Mulugu, was residing at Sneha Nagar in Hanamkonda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Jagadish. Recalling the active role played by Jagdish during the statehood movement and services he rendered as the Zilla Parishad chairman and president of BRS Mulugu unit, he said that the party would support the bereaved family. BRS working president KT Rama Rao recalled that Jagadish had a close association with Chandrasekhar Rao for almost two decades and said that he was a committed worker of the party.Ministers E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod also condoled the death of Jagadish.

WARANGAL: Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district unit president Kusuma Jagadish died of cardiac arrest in Hanamkonda on Sunday. He was 46.Jagadish is survived by wife, son and daughter. After he complained of uneasiness, his family rushed Jagadish to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Jagadish, a native of Mallampalli village near Mulugu, was residing at Sneha Nagar in Hanamkonda. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Jagadish. Recalling the active role played by Jagdish during the statehood movement and services he rendered as the Zilla Parishad chairman and president of BRS Mulugu unit, he said that the party would support the bereaved family. BRS working president KT Rama Rao recalled that Jagadish had a close association with Chandrasekhar Rao for almost two decades and said that he was a committed worker of the party.Ministers E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod also condoled the death of Jagadish.