Home States Telangana

BRS Mulugu district chief Kusuma Jagadish dies at 46

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Jagadish. 

Published: 12th June 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman and BRS district unit president Kusuma Jagadish died of cardiac arrest in Hanamkonda on Sunday. He was 46.Jagadish is survived by wife, son and daughter.  After he complained of uneasiness, his family rushed Jagadish to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Jagadish, a native of Mallampalli village near Mulugu, was residing at Sneha Nagar in Hanamkonda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Jagadish.  Recalling the active role played by Jagdish during the statehood movement and services he rendered as the Zilla Parishad chairman and president of BRS Mulugu unit, he said that the party would support the bereaved family.  BRS working president KT Rama Rao recalled that Jagadish had a close association with Chandrasekhar Rao for almost two decades and said that he was a committed worker of the party.Ministers E Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod also condoled the death of Jagadish.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Kusuma Jagadish
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp