KTR, Harish for IT Tower inauguration in Siddipet today

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Officials made elaborate arrangements for the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday for the inauguration of the IT Tower constructed by the State government at a cost of Rs 63 crore and a modern slaughterhouse built at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

They will also lay the foundation stone for several CC-BT road construction works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 20 crore near the Kotilingala temple in Siddipet. On the occasion, the authorities have also made arrangements for a huge public meeting at the IT Tower. District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Police Commissioner Shweta and other officials inspected the areas to be visited by the ministers.

The district collector said that KTR will also inaugurate the works to be undertaken at a cost of RRs 87 crore for the continuous supply of drinking water in Siddipet town. The collector asked the officials to complete all works relating to the inauguration of the Siddipet IT Tower in time.

A large open meeting area next to the Siddipet IT Tower is being made ready for the public meeting. The collector directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for adequate food facilities with enough parking space for vehicles.

