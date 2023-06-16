IT Tower places Siddipet on software map of India

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: It was a red letter day for Siddipet when IT Ministers KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the highly anticipated IT Tower on Thursday, marking the beginning of a transformative era for the town. The event garnered immense public participation, reflecting the excitement surrounding this significant milestone in Siddipet’s development.

On this occasion, Rama Rao announced that ‘Swaccha Badi’ will be started on the lines of Siddipet in all the district headquarters which are municipalities. The minister made the announcement while addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of the IT Tower at Nagulabanda near Siddipet and the modern houses constructed at Irkode village of Siddipet rural mandal.

Earlier in the day, when KTR visited Swachcha Badi in the town, officials explained to him its objectives and other programmes in Siddipet town through a PowerPoint presentation. He also interacted with the candidates selected for the jobs through the mega job mela.

At the public meeting, he said that the IT Tower, a remarkable establishment, comprises four floors that have been allocated to 17 companies. With a total of approximately 720 seats available, the IT Tower can accommodate a workforce of up to 1,440 individuals, facilitating smooth operations in two shifts. This state-of-the-art facility serves as a hub for technology-driven enterprises, offering a conducive environment for innovation, collaboration, and growth. “In 2014 when Telangana State was formed, IT exports used to be Rs 56,000 crore but in nine years they shot up to Rs 2,41,000 crores,” he said.

The minister said that the State was attracting big-ticket investments because of the pro-industry policy of the State government. He emphasized the need for intellectual capability to seize these opportunities. “Siddipet constituency has achieved remarkable development and Finance Minister T Harish Rao has taken up all the works started by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and also some others and has developed Siddipet magnificently,” Rama Rao stated.

“If every constituency in the State is developed like Siddipet, Telangana will be transformed into a golden Telangana, and if all the States are developed like Telangana, India will be transformed into a golden India,” he observed.

“I feel jealous of Harish Rao because of the way he is developing Siddipet. Telangana would not have been possible had Siddipet not been the native district of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He was elected as an MLA from here and became a minister and MP. The people of Siddipet gave the necessary impetus to him to organise the Telangana movement,” said Rama Rao.

