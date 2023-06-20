T-Fiber in Telangana to compete with pvt players, provide quality broadband internet

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will soon be competing with private operators like Airtel, Jio, Act and BSNL to provide quality broadband internet as it plans a commercial rollout of Telangana Fiber Grid or T-Fiber in a few months.

T-Fiber aims to connect every household, government institutions and private enterprise across the rural part of the State through optical fiber and provide them with high-speed internet connectivity.

Speaking to TNIE, T-Fiber Managing Director Sujai Karampuri said that T-Fiber has so far covered a network of 8,000 villages in the State. “We are hoping for the commercial launch of T-Fiber soon. With regard to cost of services, it will be affordable and less expensive compared to what private companies are offering,” he said.

The T-Fiber has achieved end-to-end service-ready connections to 12 districts and four more districts will be service ready by the month end. The network is ready for launch of services like high-speed internet to households, government institutions, private enterprises, and IPTV to households.

Robust IT ecosystem

A few years back, Telangana government has initiated T-Fiber to provide broadband connectivity up to the household level and reap its benefits. The State Government has created a separate entity named Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd. for roll-out of optic fiber and network infrastructure across the State.

It would provide fiber to the home/enterprise connectivity to over 47 lakh households and 1 lakh public & private enterprises, offices, institutions in Telangana. End-to-end fiber network shall be deployed across 10 zones (33 districts), 8778 gram panchayats, 10,128 villages up to the household.

T-Fiber will leverage the infrastructure, such as RoW, trenching and ducting created under the prestigious Mission Bhagiratha. The optical fibre cables are being deployed along water pipeline routes which have been already mapped for the entire State. The network would be capable of delivering 4-100 mbps to households and on-demand 20-100 mbps to institutions and enterprises.

With ever increasing number of government services moving to cyber space and internet becoming the new medium of connectivity between citizens and government, a robust IT ecosystem will enable people to use these services seamlessly and hassle-free.

