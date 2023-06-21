Cable bridge in Karimnagar to be thrown open on June 21

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate South India’s biggest cable-stayed Bridge here on Wednesday.

It was constructed across the Manair River on the outskirts of Karimnagar. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar told the media here on Tuesday that the cable bridge, which has been designed to become a tourism attraction, was built using world-class technology.

“The bridge will make Telangana proud,” he said. He said that there is no city anywhere in the city that has a river and reservoir of 24 tmcft capacity.

The cable bridge and Manair Riverfront works will be a feather in Karimnagar’s cap. He said that for the first time in India, 30 X 10 size screens have been set up at the cable bridge. He said that Karimnagar district, which was once known for bumpy roads and law and order problems has emerged as a serene and beautiful city with quality roads.

