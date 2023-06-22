INTERVIEW | It will be BJP vs BRS, insists BJP MLA Eatala

Team TNIE By

Express News Service

The soft-spoken legislator, who has been keeping a low profile ever since the discontent in the party came to the fore, made the remarks during a free-wheeling chat with Express Team in the fourth edition of TNIE’s Hyderabad Dialogues.

Could you tell us what is going on within the State BJP?

BJP Central leadership is very serious about coming to power in Telangana. Accordingly, many programmes and meetings are being organised. Central ministers and MPs are touring parliamentary constituencies to strengthen the party and inspire the cadre. So, we are going forward confident of our victory.

Do you see any impact on the party’s morale after the Karnataka elections?

I don’t think so. There is no connection in that respect between the two States. There, the BJP was in power and naturally, there was anti-incumbency. BJP has never been in power in Telangana. Here, it is the BRS that is facing anti-incumbency. So, there is no scope for a big impact of Karnataka on Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front in Karnataka. It looks like in Telangana too, the same may be the case as it is perceived that the party has no popular face. Your thoughts?

People generally think in two ways. One is that Narendra Modi's leadership is the best if the country has to be prosperous and gain global prestige. What we observed in the 2018 Assembly elections is that people voted on local issues, going by local leaders. In the 2019 elections, however, it was considered a vote for Modi or the rest. In South India too elections are dependent on prominent personalities, local issues, local party manifesto etc but when general elections come, people will vote for the BJP as there is a belief that Modi’s leadership is ‘Sri Rama Raksha’ for the country.

Will Eatala Rajender be the face of the BJP in State elections?

I don’t know. In national parties, there are several traditions and norms. Individuals don’t matter much.



You were earlier with the BRS. How do you find ideological conflicts between the parties?

There are for sure ideological conflicts between parties and even among university students. There were martyrs from different parties and students owing allegiance to the Left or BJP. We pay homage to those who died for a cause irrespective of ideologies.

What can students learn from the various agitations? You yourself were involved in different movements since your prime.

It is not wrong to fight for a cause, but students should not resort to violence. I want students in politics and I want them to take up causes and be change-makers. But, I am opposed to the philosophy of bloodshed or violence. I worked in the PDS when I was in students’ movements. I even worked as a full-timer… altogether for maybe 10 to 12 years. At that time, we fought against a feudalistic system in our region (North Telangana) cutting across all divides such as caste and class.

Thereafter, we participated in the Telangana movement. Today, as a political leader, I believe the BJP is not a communal party. It is a political party. It has wide patronage from the public and is working to deliver good governance. Think, about how it was during Vajpayee’s time and now, Narendra Modi and compare them with other governments. I see BJP as a political party. Its agenda is to endear itself to the people. We want it to rule as per the aspirations of the people.

How is the work of joining committee going on?

See, there are no committees for joinings. People come depending on contacts. When prominent leaders join a new party, such talks are not publicly discussed. Why do leaders switch parties? It is only when they fear for their prospects or feel disrespected. We have seen how the TDP faded away. Currently, the BJP is the only party that can offer a number of opportunities.

You don’t even know how many are joining the party. Many from sarpanch to mandal and district levels are joining. What is talked about in the media is the joining of prominent leaders like former MLAs, MPs, MLCs etc. Political leaders join a party when they believe they will get a ticket to contest polls. Wherever the BJP has leaders of its own, why will others come? So, it is wrong to say that we have failed.

Till recently, there was a perception that the main poll battle will only be between BJP and BRS. But now, it is being said that it will be BRS vs Congress. Will there be a leadership change in the State BJP?

A party’s growth isn’t and cannot be straight. There will be ups and downs. At one time, the situation may appear advantageous and at others, quite the opposite. It is unfair to say that the BJP has been pushed to the third position. Scores of people are against the BRS but are not speaking out. They talk freely in private, but when someone from the media or other agencies approaches, they claim to support to BRS simply because they are afraid that they might lose benefits such as Rythu Bandhu or pensions etc. BJP is an emerging party. It will be BJP vs BRS.

Why do you think there is anti-incumbency against BRS? The main reasons…

For the last four-five years, different sections are asking for the redressal of their grievances. But the government is treating them like insects which they don’t like. For instance, Rythu Bandhu is being given but when farmers went to sell paddy recently, they were slashing four to 10 kilos per quintal. The government is giving Rs 5,000 on the one hand and taking it away on the other hand. Each farmer and his family toiled hard during the entire summer, but they are all struggling to get their produce loaded and sold.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says ‘Ab ki bar kisan sarkar’ and doles out money to farmers in Punjab and Haryana. He himself conducts an aerial survey of agricultural fields hit by hailstorms and rains and sheds crocodile tears. In Telangana, 30-40 per cent of farmers are tenant farmers. KCR hasn’t been able to give them compensation. They don’t get Rythu Bandhu. They won’t get five paise even if they die.

What is your take on BC Bandhu scheme?

I said one thing when Dalit Bandhu was announced. The government itself admits the scheme requires Rs 2 lakh crore as there are a little over 17 lakh families. Even if you spend Rs 10,000 crore per year, it will take 20 years. If you spend Rs 5,000 crore per year, it will take 40 years. Who is going to keep KCR in power for that long? Is this his Jagir? BRS thinks of people only during elections.

Dalit Bandhu was announced for the Huzurabad by-poll and Girijana Bandhu for the Munugode by-poll as there were tribals in Munugode. They are no longer talking of Girijana Bandhu. Now, they have come up with BC Bandhu. They will apply the scheme to only those who may be of help to them in elections. People don’t believe it will be permanent.

You served as finance minister and health minister. You are aware of the allegations of irregularities in awarding contracts. Why isn’t the BJP taking action?

BJP won’t take any action. We will forward complaints to agencies. It is wrong to say BJP decides.

Congress leaders say MLC Kavitha has been spared in the liquor scam…

Agencies will have to provide evidence and proceed accordingly. What have we got to do with it? Whether it is in the State or the Centre, the investigating agencies take action.



Is there a compromise between BJP and BRS?

There is no scope for it.

You have been busy these last few weeks visiting Delhi and Assam amid reports of internal troubles in the BJP. Could you elaborate on this?

Eatala Rajender does not lobby for power. I may have been driven out of BRS, but I have never asked KCR for anything like an MLA post or finance minister post or health minister post. I believe in dharma and my work.. and people, importantly. Power is given by people. People will make a CM. I go to Delhi only when they call me. I have been in politics for 20 years. I don’t complain against others for my benefit. I am not a mean person. If anyone makes allegations against me, it only reflects upon them. People know me. How I worked as a minister etc.



Is it true that suspended?BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Rao, you and a few others wanted to float a new party?

Actually, we wanted to float a party to reflect Telangana identity and self-respect, but due to various reasons, I joined the BJP.

Is it because the party is in power at the Centre?

If I did something wrong, the State government can take action. I did not resign from BRS. I was expelled. Imagine how angry KCR must have been to expel me. Even today, he is not giving permission for my businesses to hit me financially. If they have the guts, they can investigate me again and again. They could not take any legal action either. Despite all allegations, who are the final judges? People voted for me because they know that KCR has wronged me. Isn’t that enough? Now it has been two years since I was expelled from BRS. Now, why are they calling me if I did something wrong? KCR must introspect. He knows me better than others.

TNIE Team: VV Balakrishna, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy,S Bachan Jeet Singh, B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi

