Ponguleti, Jupally respond positively to Revanth’s invitation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending the protracted suspense, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday that former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao will join the Congress “very soon” on an auspicious day at a massive public meeting to be held in Khammam. “This will mark the beginning of the end of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule,” Revanth said.

Congress leaders, on the high command’s directives, had been holding discussions with the two leaders. On Wednesday, Revanth and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited their residences in Hyderabad to formally invite them to the grand old party. After separate meetings, which lasted about two hours with the two leaders, Revanth stated that Krishna Rao and Srinivasa Reddy have “positively responded” to the invitation.

The TPCC chief described Srinivasa Reddy’s joining the Congress as the beginning of a movement similar to the first phase of the Telangana movement, which also originated in Khammam district. “After clearance from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, we will organise a never-seen-before public meeting in Khammam,” he said. He said that the development signifies a reunification of ‘anti-KCR’ forces.

Venkat Reddy, who had earlier made his opposition to key positions being given to new entrants into the party very clear, stated that Krishna Rao and Srinivasa Reddy will be offered suitable positions in the party.

Rumbles in Congress over new joinings

VIJAYAWADA: Trouble seems to be brewing in the Congress over its focus on joinings in the Nalgonda district without consulting local MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. While it was speculated that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is likely to hold discussions with the Nalgonda leaders, they have not taken place owing to the opposition within the party, a source said.

According to sources, Revanth and the party’s star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are in touch with a former MLA from the Nakrekal Assembly segment and another leader from the Kodad constituency. Uttam’s wife unsuccessfully contested Kodad and is aspiring to contest again in the upcoming Assembly polls.

When asked about the issue of joinings, Revanth said he will bring it to the notice of Uttam, K Jana Reddy and Venkat Reddy as they are from the Nalgonda district. “Without their consent, no one will be inducted into the party,” he said.

