'Socialist', 'Secular' vanish from Preamble in Telangana textbook cover

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has complained about the exclusion of the terms “Socialist” and “Secular” from the Preamble of the Constitution in Class 10 Social Studies textbooks, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against officials of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Telangana (SCERT) responsible for the error.

The TSUTF raised concerns over the disappearance of the terms not only from the printed Preamble on the cover page but also from the awareness of the students. Shockingly, there have been instances where some students are completely unfamiliar with the concepts of the Preamble and the Constitution as a whole.

“In the current times, there is a global discussion on the endangerment of secularism in India. In such circumstances, the Telangana government’s printing of the old Preamble raises many doubts. Whether intentional or accidental, it is a significant mistake,” TSUTF secretary Ch Ravi said. When TNIE contacted SCERT director M Radha Reddy, she acknowledged that the error was unintentional and an oversight. She said that SCERT takes full responsibility for the mistake.

Shockingly, the same mistake was noticed in the Class 10 textbook, where the Preamble is typically printed. However, Chapter 15 of the book explains the importance of these terms. Page 227 clarifies, “During the 1970s, significant changes were made to the Constitution, including the addition of two words, ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist,’ in the Preamble. These words were included to emphasise the values of secularism and socialism, which are also reflected in other words such as ‘Equality,’ ‘Liberty,’ and ‘Justice’ present in the Preamble.”

When TNIE spoke with students at Yousufguda Government School, it became evident that many were unaware of the terms “Socialist” and “Secular.” However, they did display a clear comprehension of secularism as the peaceful coexistence of individuals from diverse religious backgrounds.

When questioned about the Preamble, a girl in Class 9 described it as something printed on the first page of their book. Another girl in Class 10 said that they knew the Constitution was written by Dr BR Ambedkar and contained rules for various aspects of life, such as traffic regulations, school behaviour, and human rights. She also said that volunteers from an NGO had visited them last year to provide lessons on the Constitution.

As schools have recently reopened, students have not yet been taught about these topics. According to Ramaneshwari, a social science teacher at the same school, an introduction to constitutional values, including Socialism and Secularism, is covered in Class 8 and further elaborated upon in Class 10 during the second part of the academic year, commencing after September.

Teaching approaches may vary across schools. Hiryani Hamsarla, a teacher at Government Boys High School Trimulgherry, stated that when introducing concepts like Socialism and Secularism, practical applications in daily life are also emphasised. In Classes 6 to 8, an interdisciplinary approach is adopted, while in Classes 9 and 10, these concepts are studied in relation to political science specifically.

Srikant Chital, a lawyer at the Telangana High Court, expressed his concern, stating, “Lack of understanding is observed not only in children but also in college students, teachers, engineers, PhD scholars, and even among those who should know at least the basics of it.”Through his organisation, Association for Public Interest, Chital conducts two-hour sessions on constitutional morality in schools and colleges.“We teach children with the help of a story. After taking them through the journey of law, we introduce them to all the basic concepts,” added the advocate.

