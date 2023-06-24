Home States Telangana

Contract teachers protest at Telangana Education Minister’s residence

The contract teachers are demanding equity in their employment status, urging the State government to consider their plea for regularisation.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contract teachers employed in 12 universities across the State submitted an appeal for regularisation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday. They also staged a sit-in protest in front of the Minister’s residence.

The appeal, presented by the Osmania University Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee, stated that the State government had already regularised the services of contract degree, polytechnic, and junior college lecturers.

The committee pointed out that the qualifications required for the degree and polytechnic lecturers should align with the UGC AICTE norms, just like those for university teachers. They also highlighted that their situation falls under the purview of G.0.Ms.No16, Finance (HRM-I) Department, dated 26 February 2016, which pertains to service regularisation.

To support their claim for regularisation, the committee provided several instances and cases, including the Umadevi Vs State of Karnataka case, as well as references to other states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mysore, Manipur, Punjab, and Delhi. The contract teachers are demanding equity in their employment status, urging the State government to consider their plea for regularisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Sabitha Indra Reddy Contract teachers protest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp