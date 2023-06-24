Contract teachers protest at Telangana Education Minister’s residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contract teachers employed in 12 universities across the State submitted an appeal for regularisation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday. They also staged a sit-in protest in front of the Minister’s residence.

The appeal, presented by the Osmania University Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee, stated that the State government had already regularised the services of contract degree, polytechnic, and junior college lecturers.

The committee pointed out that the qualifications required for the degree and polytechnic lecturers should align with the UGC AICTE norms, just like those for university teachers. They also highlighted that their situation falls under the purview of G.0.Ms.No16, Finance (HRM-I) Department, dated 26 February 2016, which pertains to service regularisation.

To support their claim for regularisation, the committee provided several instances and cases, including the Umadevi Vs State of Karnataka case, as well as references to other states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mysore, Manipur, Punjab, and Delhi. The contract teachers are demanding equity in their employment status, urging the State government to consider their plea for regularisation.

HYDERABAD: Contract teachers employed in 12 universities across the State submitted an appeal for regularisation to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday. They also staged a sit-in protest in front of the Minister’s residence. The appeal, presented by the Osmania University Contract Teachers Joint Action Committee, stated that the State government had already regularised the services of contract degree, polytechnic, and junior college lecturers. The committee pointed out that the qualifications required for the degree and polytechnic lecturers should align with the UGC AICTE norms, just like those for university teachers. They also highlighted that their situation falls under the purview of G.0.Ms.No16, Finance (HRM-I) Department, dated 26 February 2016, which pertains to service regularisation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To support their claim for regularisation, the committee provided several instances and cases, including the Umadevi Vs State of Karnataka case, as well as references to other states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal, Mysore, Manipur, Punjab, and Delhi. The contract teachers are demanding equity in their employment status, urging the State government to consider their plea for regularisation.