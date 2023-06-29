BJP leadership change in Telangana state media propaganda: Tarun Chugh

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: The State and central leaders of BJP on Wednesday sought to scotch reports that a change of guard of the party in Telangana was on the cards. They tried to dismiss the reports as baseless and that they were the creation of the media.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, BJP in-charge of Telangana and the party’s general secretary Tarun Chugh wondered why the media has been making such claims, even though he clarified on multiple occasions that there was no such proposal before the party. 

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy too dismissed the reports as media creation.
Party’s State president Bandi Sanjay was at his humorous best when he was asked the question. 
“Despite our central leadership clarifying that I will not be changed, some channels have been running this propaganda. Even our party workers got used to reading this news, and you too got used to writing these reports. They say that there is no fire without smoke.

But for over a year, you have been running this propaganda continuously. There is neither smoke nor fire,” he said, answering a question at Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday, where he had gone to receive BJP full-timers who had come to attend the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme in the State.

He said that it was all Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s conspiracy to damage other parties by creating smoke without fire while setting aside the problems in his own party.

‘KCR insulting PV’
Sanjay, meanwhile, paid tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao at PV Ghat on the Necklace Road, on the occasion of his 102nd death anniversary on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Sanjay said that KCR has been persistently insulting Narasimha Rao, which could be seen in the way the chief minister had declared to officially celebrate his birth and death anniversaries in a big way, to attract Brahmin vote bank, but later on, forgot to even participate in those events.

He also criticised the Congress for not honouring the former prime minister even while performing his last rites. “During the GHMC elections, when AIMIM had declared that they would demolish PV Ghat, why didn’t the BRS respond? In fact, it was I who declared that BJP will not let that happen,” he recalled.
Also ridiculing BRS’ slogan ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ slogan as being ‘Ab ki baar abkari sarkar,’ he said that people were laughing, looking at the way the chief minister is trying to play politics in Maharashtra.

