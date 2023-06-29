Hyderabad rises above South Indian cities in tall buildings

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has dominated South India’s skyline with a notable share in the tall buildings’ landscape. That’s not all. Hyderabad emerges as the second Indian city in rising vertically, which is aimed at moving closer to the city centres.

According to Sky is the Limit: Rise of Tall Buildings in India by CBRE, Hyderabad has accounted for eight percent of overall tall buildings which are at a height of above 150 meters and this is the second highest in the country after Mumbai. Both Bengaluru and Chennai lag far behind Hyderabad with 1 percent share in tall buildings.

There are 24 tall buildings in Hyderabad that are either completed or under construction including Lodha Bellezza, SAS Crown, My Home 99, Poulomi Palazzo, My Scape Yoo Hyderabad. Among all, SAS Crown in Kokapet rises to a height of 235 meters which would be the tallest one in Hyderabad.

The growth in Greater Hyderabad has led to expansion towards the north and east, which have transformed from residential outskirts into important parts. West Hyderabad is known for its prestige and premium location and has become a hub for high-rise clusters. This densely populated area enjoys good connectivity through public transportation and road networks and commands a premium real estate price compared to other parts of the city.

Among other cities, Kolkata, and Noida account for seven percent, and 5 percent of the tall buildings in India, respectively. Gurgaon, Bengalore and Chennai closely follow them, each contributing one percent to the country’s tall building landscape. The report also indicates that nearly 89 percent of completed tall buildings in India are dedicated residential buildings, while 6 percent are designated office buildings.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “Hyderabad, for the past few years, has been eyeing vertical growth, presenting another prime example where developers and stakeholders are actively pursuing vertical growth, capitalizing on the favourable Floor Space Index (FSI) regulations in Telangana. Exponential urban migration has led to a need for a well-planned city landscape by way of exploring avenues for growth of tall buildings.”

