Trial run of Gouravelli project conducted in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar along with officials conducted a trial run to divert Godavari water into the Gouravelli reservoir on Thursday morning. Stating that the progress would excite the residents eagerly awaiting the arrival of Godavari waters in their area, the legislator said the construction of the project is nearing completion and would be inaugurated soon.

Ideally, this trial run should have been conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, followed by his participation in a grand public meeting held at the site, he said, adding that due to recent changes in weather conditions and continuous rainfall for the past three to four days, the programme had to be postponed. He said the CM would inaugurate the reservoir after June 25.

In accordance with the CM’s instructions, MLA Satish Kumar conducted the trial run on Thursday. During the event, Satish Kumar emphasised that for the past 50 years, the people in this region have solely relied on rain-fed crops.

In seasons with insufficient rainfall, farmers and agricultural labourers were forced to migrate in search of employment. However, with the completion of the Gouravelli reservoir, this situation will become a thing of the past, the MLA declared. Farmers can now utilise the Godavari water from the reservoir to cultivate two crops per year, he said.

