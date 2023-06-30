Home States Telangana

Trial run of Gouravelli project conducted in Telangana

In accordance with the CM’s instructions, MLA Satish Kumar conducted the trial run on Thursday. 

Published: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Water from the Godavari river being diverted to the Gouravelli reservoir as part of trial run in Siddipet district on Thursday

Water from the Godavari river being diverted to the Gouravelli reservoir as part of trial run in Siddipet district on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar along with officials conducted a trial run to divert Godavari water into the Gouravelli reservoir on Thursday morning. Stating that the progress would excite the residents eagerly awaiting the arrival of Godavari waters in their area, the legislator said the construction of the project is nearing completion and would be inaugurated soon.

Ideally, this trial run should have been conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, followed by his participation in a grand public meeting held at the site, he said, adding that due to recent changes in weather conditions and continuous rainfall for the past three to four days, the programme had to be postponed. He said the CM would inaugurate the reservoir after June 25. 

In accordance with the CM’s instructions, MLA Satish Kumar conducted the trial run on Thursday. During the event, Satish Kumar emphasised that for the past 50 years, the people in this region have solely relied on rain-fed crops.

In seasons with insufficient rainfall, farmers and agricultural labourers were forced to migrate in search of employment. However, with the completion of the Gouravelli reservoir, this situation will become a thing of the past, the MLA declared. Farmers can now utilise the Godavari water from the reservoir to cultivate two crops per year, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gouravelli project Satish Kumar Godavari water
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp