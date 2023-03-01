Congress, BRS men resort to stone pelting during TPCC chief Revanth’s Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Tension prevailed for some time in Bhupalpally on Tuesday after Congress and BRS activists pelted stones at each other when TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was addressing a street-corner meeting as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra.

According to sources, a mob of BRS activists started pelting stones on Revanth’s vehicle when he was addressing the meeting standing on it. Congress activists responded by pelting stones at the BRS men, resulting in a policeman and three to four pink party workers suffering minor injuries.

Learning about the incident, hundreds of BRS activists reached the spot. However, the police responded quickly and managed to hold back activists of both the parties from further violence. In view of the tension, the tightened security in the area.

Reacting to the attack, Revanth blamed Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy for the stone pelting.

Cops were mute spectators: Revanth

“If you have guts, come and face me. It is not correct to use police influence to get hundreds of drunk people to attack me,” the TPCC chief said, praising Congress workers for “successfully rebuffing the BRS attack”. Revanth also alleged that the police personnel did not stop those attacking the Congress activists. “Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy is a close relative of MLA Gandra. He failed to control the BRS mob. The Congress will not forgive those responsible in the attack on the Yatra with the support of the police. We will not leave these police personnel after coming to power,” he warned.

Addressing a huge gathering as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra at Ambedkar Circle in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Revanth stated that the people elected Gandra on Congress ticket but he cheated them by jumping to the BRS. “He provoked the mob to attack the Congress Yatra. If we retaliate, Gandra will know what struck him. We changed our schedule in view of the visit of KT Rama Rao to the district to Tuesday as we want positivity. However, the BRS deliberately provoked goons to attack me,” he alleged.

During the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, the Revanth Reddy interacted with Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees in Bhupalpally and appealed to them to give “one chance” to the Congress. “Your problems will be resolved in Congress government,” Revanth said.

He reminded them that they played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state. “The Congress opposes privatisation of the SCCL. I promise you, Congress will resolve your problems,” Revanth said.

