CSIR-IICT to work with NTPC for green energy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NTPC Limited has announced plans to collaborate with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, to work on green hydrogen produced through renewable energy. Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC Limited, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The reduction of carbon dioxide emissions remains a major challenge since electricity demand is primarily met through fossil fuels. Therefore, the focus has shifted to the renewable energy sector to meet the demand while ensuring carbon capture and storage to reduce CO2 emissions. Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, director of CSIR-IICT, mentioned that the institute is engaged in carbon capture and sequestration, green hydrogen through bio and photo-catalytic routes, energy storage, and circular economy. “CSIR-IICT is ready to collaborate with NTPC to establish another industry-academia partnership,” he said.

DMR Panda, general manager (Hydrogen/RE) at NTPC Limited, stated that NTPC has begun operating buses on hydrogen fuel as a trial in Leh and Delhi. He proposed that CSIR-IICT, with the support of the industry, can play a significant role in developing technology to make equipment such as hydrogen compressors, which are currently imported. “This could gradually reduce waiting time and imports, making the nation self-reliant in hydrogen production,” he said.

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, CSIR-IICT organised a curtain-raiser event for the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign scheduled from March 7th to March 12th. The OWOL campaign provides CSIR-IICT with an opportunity to showcase its accomplishments and competencies, enabling the public and various stakeholders to learn about their contributions to technology development and deployment. The week-long event at CSIR-IICT will be inaugurated on March 7th by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology.

HYDERABAD: NTPC Limited has announced plans to collaborate with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, to work on green hydrogen produced through renewable energy. Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC Limited, made the announcement on Tuesday. The reduction of carbon dioxide emissions remains a major challenge since electricity demand is primarily met through fossil fuels. Therefore, the focus has shifted to the renewable energy sector to meet the demand while ensuring carbon capture and storage to reduce CO2 emissions. Dr D Srinivasa Reddy, director of CSIR-IICT, mentioned that the institute is engaged in carbon capture and sequestration, green hydrogen through bio and photo-catalytic routes, energy storage, and circular economy. “CSIR-IICT is ready to collaborate with NTPC to establish another industry-academia partnership,” he said. DMR Panda, general manager (Hydrogen/RE) at NTPC Limited, stated that NTPC has begun operating buses on hydrogen fuel as a trial in Leh and Delhi. He proposed that CSIR-IICT, with the support of the industry, can play a significant role in developing technology to make equipment such as hydrogen compressors, which are currently imported. “This could gradually reduce waiting time and imports, making the nation self-reliant in hydrogen production,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the National Science Day celebrations, CSIR-IICT organised a curtain-raiser event for the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign scheduled from March 7th to March 12th. The OWOL campaign provides CSIR-IICT with an opportunity to showcase its accomplishments and competencies, enabling the public and various stakeholders to learn about their contributions to technology development and deployment. The week-long event at CSIR-IICT will be inaugurated on March 7th by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology.