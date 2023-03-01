Home States Telangana

FGG moves Telangana HC against decision to issue pattas to encroachers

In its PIL, the FGG urged the court to order the defendants not to distribute patta certificates while the PIL was pending and to stay the contested memo issued on November 5, 2021.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

Forum for Good Governance (a non-profit organisation) represented by its Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy has knocked on the doors of the High Court against the decision of the Tribal Welfare Department, represented by its Principal Secretary, in issuing the impugned memo dated November 5, 2021, to undertake a special drive to give pattas to illegal, ineligible, and non-existing encroachers of Reserve Forests to the extent of 11.5 lakh acres. In its PIL, the FGG urged the court to order the defendants not to distribute patta certificates while the PIL was pending and to stay the contested memo issued on November 5, 2021.

The FGG named the State government represented by its Chief Secretary (GAD), the Union of India, the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department, the Principal Secretary, Tribal Welfare department, the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The PIL will likely be listed before the CJ bench in a day or two. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FGG Telangana HC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp