Home States Telangana

Telangana HC upholds sacking of GAIL chief manager for sexual harassment 

The bench affirmed GAIL’s decision to impose penalty, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Medha Kothwal and the rules of the field on this issue.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Tuesday upheld a decision of the GAIL (India) Ltd to remove its chief manager (HR), Duraisamy Baskaran, who was accused of engaging in sexual harassment of the company’s female employees working in Hyderabad. 

Earlier, on March 16, 2021, a single judge bench of the High Court had set aside the orders by the GAIL’s disciplinary authority and the proceedings confirmed by the appellate authority as the said proceedings were issued without initiating any disciplinary action against Baskaran.

GAIL (India) Limited filed an appeal before the division bench, challenging the single judge bench decisions. After hearing the arguments, the division bench concluded that a combined reading of Sections 11 and 13 of the Sexual Harassment Act does not require two investigations. 

The bench affirmed GAIL’s decision to impose penalty, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Medha Kothwal and the rules of the field on this issue.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana HC GAIL sexual harassment 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp