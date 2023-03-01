Home States Telangana

India’s startup ecosystem shines at grand dairying conclave

These products have anti-aging, nutraceutical, antibiotic and nutritional properties. 

Published: 01st March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

​ Telangana Minister T Srinivas Yadav felicitates Union Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Grand Startup Conclave on Animal Husbandry and Dairy on Tuesday | RVK Rao ​

​ Telangana Minister T Srinivas Yadav felicitates Union Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Grand Startup Conclave on Animal Husbandry and Dairy on Tuesday | RVK Rao ​

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  ‘Dung Se Labs’, a material design innovation startup based in Gujarat, showcased its innovation -- acoustic dung panels -- that use cattle dung to reduce noise in office spaces at the “Grand Startup Conclave on Animal Husbandry and Dairy” held at the Marriott Convention Centre on Tuesday. 

Sonika Pulluru, a representative of the startup, told TNIE that the acoustic panels can absorb noise, helping reduce it in a corporate or institutional setup. The startup also showcased its dungplastic and dungwood panels.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, the chief guest at the event, was all praise for ‘Organiko,’ a startup based in Noida, which sells a variety of beauty soaps made of donkey milk. These products have anti-aging, nutraceutical, antibiotic and nutritional properties. 

“Donkey’s milk is the costliest in the world. It is sold at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 per litre. Imagine the scope it has. A donkey gives 1.5 litre milk a day, which comes to around 2,000 litres per animal, and it has no investment,” Rupala said in his inaugural address.

Pooja Kaur, the startup’s representative, told TNIE that there are presently only 1.25 lakh donkeys left in the country. Skin extracts from donkeys have medicinal properties and are being used to make botox by countries like China, she said.

Cornext, a startup based in Hyderabad, has not only been selling silage, but has also innovated a mini silage baler that can produce up to 60-80 kg of fodder. The shelf-life of the feed in the bales is months. 
According to Madhav Kashatriya, MD of Cornext, using maize in the feed, the company’s product offers higher productivity and profitability for dairy farmers. The silage baler, which costs around Rs 2 crore abroad, has been innovated to suit Indian conditions and is being sold at around Rs 10 lakh. Cornext has won the National Startup Award in 2020.

Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company Limited, a FPO of all-women dairy farmers, is one success story which is being supported by the National Dairy Development Board. The initiative which started in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh with 420 women farmers in 2014, rose to 1,020 members in 2022. Theirs is a story of empowering women while making them economically independent and dairying profitable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
startup ecosystem Gujarat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp