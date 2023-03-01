Telangana HC grants permission for RSS route march in Bhainsa with a rider

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave conditional permission for RSS to hold a march past in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on March 5. As per the restrictions, the court permitted participation of only 500 people in the march and those with criminal history are banned from taking part in it. The high court also made it clear that the march past should be held 300 metres away from the town mosque and prohibited the use of loud speakers. Justice Vijaysen Reddy said that the police should take necessary measure to enforce the restrictions.

The RSS sangachalk of Bhainsa unit filed a writ petition challenging the police refusal to give permission for Path Sanchalan (route march) and Sharirik Pradarshan in the communally sensitive own on the eve of Nagara Sharirikotsavam of the organisation.

Senior counsel for RSS T Surya Karan Reddy argued that the police refusal to permit march past was arbitrary and a breach of fundamental rights. “RSS route march is a peaceful procession held around the country as part of the RSS’s programmes to spread its ideology. Moreover, the march is neither religious nor political in nature.

Senior counsel further informed the court that RSS was a disciplined organisation and no untoward incidents were reported during the marches it had organised. He said that the State was determined not to allow such RSS marches on the pretext of maintaining law and order. “It is the State’s responsibility to maintain law and order,” he said.

The counsel for the State government contended that Bhainsa town had a history of communal conflict since 1962 and any route march by RSS might lead to trouble.

