Telangana medical student suicide: Entire Telangana with you, Kavitha tells Preethi’s parents

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the State government and the BRS party would support the family of medical student D Preethi who died by suicide on Sunday.

In a letter to Preethi’s parents Narender and Sarada, the MLC said that she was shocked to learn about the death of Preethi. Kavitha said that society has lost “the best medico”. Kavitha promised that the State government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy.

“I was shocked to learn that Dr Preethi has passed away. As a mother, I was very distressed. I am one of the crores of people who had been wishing for Preethi’s recovery for the past three days. Unfortunately, this happened to Preethi who had great desire and perseverance to study and serve society,” Kavitha said in her letter.

“This is a situation that no parent should be in. Your family will be supported by the KCR government and the BRS party,” she wrote.

