Home States Telangana

Telangana medical student suicide: Entire Telangana with you, Kavitha tells Preethi’s parents

I am one of the crores of people who had been wishing for Preethi’s recovery for the past three days.

Published: 01st March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

BRS MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that the State government and the BRS party would support the family of medical student D Preethi who died by suicide on Sunday.

In a letter to Preethi’s parents Narender and Sarada, the MLC said that she was shocked to learn about the death of Preethi. Kavitha said that society has lost “the best medico”. Kavitha promised that the State government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy.

“I was shocked to learn that Dr Preethi has passed away. As a mother, I was very distressed. I am one of the crores of people who had been wishing for Preethi’s recovery for the past three days. Unfortunately, this happened to Preethi who had great desire and perseverance to study and serve society,” Kavitha said in her letter. 

“This is a situation that no parent should be in. Your family will be supported by the KCR government and the BRS party,” she wrote. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Kavitha BRS Preethi Telangana medical student suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp