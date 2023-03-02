BRS, BJP, Congress try to keep cadre battle-ready as Telangana polls draw closer

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections just months away, the three main parties – BRS, BJP, and the Congress – are busy, trying to keep their powder dry and cadres battle-ready.BRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has been touring districts lately and addressing public meetings without any respite, not bothering about the sweltering heat.

In his tours, he inaugurated development works and laid foundation stones for works that are in the proposal stage. He recently visited Station Ghanpur, Bhupalapally, and Sircilla and participated in various programmes. Rama Rao took the BJP to task for its omissions and commissions during his tours.

Rama Rao alleged that the BJP government was misusing central agencies like the CBI, ED, and I-T to target political rivals in various states.

He also questioned TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s padayatra, saying that only politically unemployed and bankrupt politicians take out padayatras. Rama Rao confronted the Congress leaders as to what they had done in the last 50 years for the State to seek one more chance from the people.

He also wanted to know why Congress could not implement schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and 24-hour power supply to farm wells. In district tours, he is also making it a point to remind people of the achievements of the BRS rule in the state in the last nine years.

When it comes to Congress, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is going into the midst of the people with his “Yatra for Change”. Till now Revanth has covered 14 Assembly constituencies. In this padayatra, he is interacting with all sections of people and appeals to them to give him one more chance to the party.

Revanth is also targeting the State government and local BRS MLAs as well. The party is releasing chargesheets against the local BRS MLAs during his padayatra.

During his “padayatra for change”, Revanth interacts with local Congress leaders and is giving directions to them on strengthening the party. In each constituency, Revanth is making election-eve promises like providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, and Rs 5 lakh cash to the poor for the construction of their houses.

Congress senior leader and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Aleti Maheshwar Reddy also have announced their padayatras. With the Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra, the Telangana Congress is trying to keep connected with people and is organising programmes as though they were going to face elections immediately.

While this is so, the BJP has already conducted 11,000 street corner meetings and is planning to hold public meetings in each Assembly constituency to prepare party workers. The saffron party which is keen on capturing power in the state is going full throttle in sensitizing people on how beneficial it would be for them if BJP comes to power in the State.

Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday explained to the State leaders how they should go about strengthening the party in the state.Those who attended the meeting included Tarun Chugh, DK Aruna, Sunil Bansal, Arvind Dharampuri and Eatala Rajendar.

The national BJP leaders gave them a plan for the next 10 months and asked them to work hard to see that the saffron party comes to power in the state.It has also been decided to organise meetings in all the 119 Assembly segments and a huge public meeting which would be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the conclusion of constituency-level meetings.

Getting into election mode

All three principal parties in the State have more or less gotten into campaign mode, and have been making pre-election promises

