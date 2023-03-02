Consumer forum directs HDFC Life to pay complainant Rs 45 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 to Monica Khanna, a resident of Narayanguda on account of deficiency of service.

The complaint’s husband, Nitin Khanna obtained an online HDFC Life Click to Protect insurance policy in 2014 from the company by paying a premium of Rs 16,983 and thereafter paid the subsequent premium from 2014 to 2018. On account of health issues, her husband developed some problems and was admitted in Global Hospitals in 2018 and thereafter passed away leaving behind the complainant, two daughters and his mother.

When she made the claim by furnishing all the relevant documents, they rejected the claim. By representation, she made a review which was also discarded. Hence, complaining of deficiency of service she filed a prayer to direct the company to pay Rs 45,00,000 towards the sum assured under the policy.

The company filed its written version contending that they repudiated the claim based on the investigation report on the ground of non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune hepatitis with jaundice, and Wilson’s Disease, which the deceased life assured was suffering from.

However, upon the reappreciation of the material on record, the Forum directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 together with interest 12% per annum from the date of claim till actual payment and a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensation for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.

Causing mental agony

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensa-tion for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 to Monica Khanna, a resident of Narayanguda on account of deficiency of service. The complaint’s husband, Nitin Khanna obtained an online HDFC Life Click to Protect insurance policy in 2014 from the company by paying a premium of Rs 16,983 and thereafter paid the subsequent premium from 2014 to 2018. On account of health issues, her husband developed some problems and was admitted in Global Hospitals in 2018 and thereafter passed away leaving behind the complainant, two daughters and his mother. When she made the claim by furnishing all the relevant documents, they rejected the claim. By representation, she made a review which was also discarded. Hence, complaining of deficiency of service she filed a prayer to direct the company to pay Rs 45,00,000 towards the sum assured under the policy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The company filed its written version contending that they repudiated the claim based on the investigation report on the ground of non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune hepatitis with jaundice, and Wilson’s Disease, which the deceased life assured was suffering from. However, upon the reappreciation of the material on record, the Forum directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 together with interest 12% per annum from the date of claim till actual payment and a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensation for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days. Causing mental agony The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensa-tion for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.