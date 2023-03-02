Home States Telangana

Consumer forum directs HDFC Life to pay complainant Rs 45 lakh

Hence, complaining of deficiency of service she filed a prayer to direct the company to pay Rs 45,00,000 towards the sum assured under the policy.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 to Monica Khanna, a resident of Narayanguda on account of deficiency of service.

The complaint’s husband, Nitin Khanna obtained an online HDFC Life Click to Protect insurance policy in 2014 from the company by paying a premium of Rs 16,983 and thereafter paid the subsequent premium from 2014 to 2018. On account of health issues, her husband developed some problems and was admitted in Global Hospitals in 2018 and thereafter passed away leaving behind the complainant, two daughters and his mother.

When she made the claim by furnishing all the relevant documents, they rejected the claim. By representation, she made a review which was also discarded. Hence, complaining of deficiency of service she filed a prayer to direct the company to pay Rs 45,00,000 towards the sum assured under the policy.

The company filed its written version contending that they repudiated the claim based on the investigation report on the ground of non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune hepatitis with jaundice, and Wilson’s Disease, which the deceased life assured was suffering from.

However, upon the reappreciation of the material on record, the Forum directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum of Rs 45,00,000 together with interest 12% per annum from the date of claim till actual payment and a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensation for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.

Causing mental agony

The  State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensa-tion for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Consumer Disputes Redressal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp