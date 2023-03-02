No one a winner as brothers engage in ‘Agnipareeksha’

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: In a story for the ages, a man, J Gangadhar, approached Mulugu police on Wednesday against his older brother, Nagaiah, demanding that the latter fork out the money he had lost in ‘Agnipareeksha’. The payment of money was mandated by the panchayat members who were deliberating on an infidelity case.

Earlier, Nagaiah, suspecting an affair between his wife and younger brother, approached the village panchayat in Banjarupally village of Mulugu district for a resolution. However, in the absence of a tried-and-tested method, panchayat members asked the siblings to prove their integrity by pulling out a metal rod from burning embers. Additionally, the victor was also entitled to a payment of Rs 4 lakh from the loser in the ‘trial by fire’.

About four days ago, the entire ordeal or ‘Agnipareeksha’ took place. It was particularly enthralling for the audience who were witness to Gangadhar pulling out an iron rod from burning coal unscathed except minor burns. As was decided, Nagaiah, who didn’t attempt the ordeal, would also have to pay Rs 4 lakh to his brother for losing. However, as he refused payment for days, Gangadhar approached the police stating that his brother was refusing to pay the money he had won fairly. Sources said village elders egged Gangadhar on and told him to demand Rs 11 lakh for defamation and injuries.

Mulugu Sub-Inspector (SI) P Lakshma Reddy told TNIE that Gangadhar filed a complaint against eight villagers and Nagaiah. A case under Section 336 (acting negligently to endanger human life) of the IPC has been registered, he said, adding that the cops have started the probe.

