T-Works a go-to place for rural innovators

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gone are the days when innovators in rural areas used to struggle to find the right platform to show their talent and realise their dreams. T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre which will be inaugurated in Madhapur on Thursday, will provide these rural innovators an opportunity to transform their perfect ideas into dream products.

Even before it was officially launched, T-Works helped the rural innovators develop prototypes of their products, which include electric go-karting vehicles, seed-sowing tools and bio-pots to name just a few.

For example, Rajendra Prasad, who hails from Konapur village in Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district, has developed an electric go-karting vehicle, which can cover around 60 km at a maximum speed of 35 kmph with single charge.

Go-kart prototype

Srija, a 14-year-old student from

the Zilla Parishad High School

in Chintalakunta, developed biopots

Speaking to TNIE, he said: “I didn’t spend much money on creating this go-kart prototype. I assembled it with parts from old vehicles and modified it accordingly. It took three months to develop this vehicle. I faced some challenges in the development stage as it has to be run on battery. However, with T-Works' support, my prototype became a success,” he said.

Prasad, who couldn’t pursue higher studies due to financial issues after clearing the 10th exams, said: “I want to develop mini tractors in the future, which can be useful in agriculture.”Another rural innovator Ashok from Huzurnagar in the Suryapet district developed a seed-sowing tool for the benefit of farmers.

“There is a saying necessity is the mother of invention. Watching farmers bending down and taking a lot of strain to seed the plants, I got the idea to develop tool. This costs just Rs 800. The response from farmers was very good and we have already sold 500 such tools,” he added.

Teenager’s invention

Srija, a 14-year-old student of Zilla Parishad High School in Chintalakunta in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, developed biopots.“Though we are from a small school in Telangana, T-Works had belief in us. I shared

my idea with them and they developed a machine through which production could be taken up on a large-scale,” she said.

Srija began making five to six planters by hand daily, successfully planting over 80 saplings. However, she soon realised that with the help of machinery, she could increase production capacity and make 10,000 planters per month. T-Works demonstrated the mass production capability of the Biopress, a custom-built machine to manufacture biodegradable pots, called bio pot.

The Biopress, was designed and developed by T-Works to scale up Srija’s innovative biopot, which received recognition and awards from several quarters for its employment and environment sustainability potential.

