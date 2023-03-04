First-year engineering student dies of cardiac arrest at Telangana college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In growing incidents of youngsters dying of heart-related problems, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student of CMR Engineering College located in Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, collapsed suddenly and died due to cardiac arrest on Friday. The deceased, Sachin, came to the college and attended classes.

After lunch break, after attending afternoon classes, he came out and was walking in the corridor along with another student. He collapsed in a heap and was rushed to the CMR Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. They confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. His parents who came from Rajasthan live at Suchitra. The college authorities handed over the body to the parents.

This is the third incident of death of youngsters dying of cardiac arrest. A 19-year-old boy died in Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function and a youth collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.

