Home States Telangana

First-year engineering student dies of cardiac arrest at Telangana college

This is the third incident of death of youngsters dying of cardiac arrest.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In growing incidents of youngsters dying of heart-related problems, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student of CMR Engineering College located in Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, collapsed suddenly and died due to cardiac arrest on Friday. The deceased, Sachin, came to the college and attended classes.

After lunch break, after attending afternoon classes, he came out and was walking in the corridor along with another student. He collapsed in a heap and was rushed to the CMR Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. They confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. His parents who came from Rajasthan live at Suchitra. The college authorities handed over the body to the parents.

This is the third incident of death of youngsters dying of cardiac arrest. A 19-year-old boy died in Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function and a youth collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMR Engineering College cardiac arrest
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp