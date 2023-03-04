Governor kept bills pending due to political reasons: Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did not give her assent to the 10 Bills approved by the Telangana Legislature due to political reasons, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that the State government will proceed legally to get her to perform her constitutional duty.

“The Raj Bhavan should not become a centre for lobbying,” the Minister told the media in Nalgonda.

Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Governor’s actions were aimed at creating hurdles in the development of Telangana.

“The Governor, who acts as per the directions of the BJP which is leading the government at the Centre, is keeping the Bills pending to trouble the State government,” the minister said.

Expressing confidence that in the Supreme Court, Jagadish Reddy said that the Telangana government will get justice in its legal fight against the Governor.

