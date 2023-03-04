Mental stress? Inter students can call 14416 for help in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday announced that the students studying Intermediate can access the services of psychologists or psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS). The students can also avail themselves of the service especially during the annual and advance supplementary examinations and the period following the announcements of results. The toll free number of Tele MANAS is 14416.

Incidentally, the announcement came three days after the death by suicide of Sathwik, a first-year intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, here following alleged pressure from teachers to perform well. The students who are facing exam phobia or stress or anxiety due to any other issues relating to studies can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling and guidance.

In addition, district mental health clinics have been set up in the government hospitals to provide free personal psychiatrist consultation. TSBIE has requested students, parents and all the stakeholders to make use of these services for the benefit of the student community.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Centre launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele- MANAS) with an aim to providing free tele-mental health services all over the country, mainly catering to the people in remote or under-served areas. A 24/7 toll-free helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday announced that the students studying Intermediate can access the services of psychologists or psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS). The students can also avail themselves of the service especially during the annual and advance supplementary examinations and the period following the announcements of results. The toll free number of Tele MANAS is 14416. Incidentally, the announcement came three days after the death by suicide of Sathwik, a first-year intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, here following alleged pressure from teachers to perform well. The students who are facing exam phobia or stress or anxiety due to any other issues relating to studies can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling and guidance. In addition, district mental health clinics have been set up in the government hospitals to provide free personal psychiatrist consultation. TSBIE has requested students, parents and all the stakeholders to make use of these services for the benefit of the student community.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Centre launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele- MANAS) with an aim to providing free tele-mental health services all over the country, mainly catering to the people in remote or under-served areas. A 24/7 toll-free helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country.