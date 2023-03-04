Home States Telangana

Mental stress? Inter students can call 14416 for help in Telangana

In addition, district mental health clinics have been set up in the government hospitals to provide free personal psychiatrist consultation.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mental health

Image for representational purpose. (E

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday announced that the students studying Intermediate can access the services of psychologists or psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS). The students can also avail themselves of the service especially during the annual and advance supplementary examinations and the period following the announcements of results. The toll free number of Tele MANAS is 14416.

Incidentally, the announcement came three days after the death by suicide of Sathwik, a first-year intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, here following alleged pressure from teachers to perform well. The students who are facing exam phobia or stress or anxiety due to any other issues relating to studies can access the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counselling and guidance.

In addition, district mental health clinics have been set up in the government hospitals to provide free personal psychiatrist consultation. TSBIE has requested students, parents and all the stakeholders to make use of these services for the benefit of the student community.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the Centre launched Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele- MANAS) with an aim to providing free tele-mental health services all over the country, mainly catering to the people in remote or under-served areas. A 24/7 toll-free helpline number (14416) has been set up across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mental stress Telangana
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp