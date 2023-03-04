Telangana CM sanctions Rs 5 crore for Karnataka Sahitya Mandira

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the State government respects the literary and cultural traditions of people of all other States and regions who have settled in Hyderabad for decades, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of ‘Karnataka Sahitya Mandira’ located at Kachiguda.

He said the government was continuing its efforts to preserve the way of life of Hyderabad, which is a symbol of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, with different communities residing.

The Chief Minister also decided to restore the Sahitya Vedika in the city for Kannadigas. He took this decision on the request of Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and Karnataka residents living in the city as well as across the State. Sanctioning `5 crore for the renovation of ‘Karnataka Sahitya Mandira’, the Chief Minister directed the local MLA and officials to take action in this regard.

