Telangana Governor acting as if she’s still a politician: TPCC Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was behaving as if she was still a politician by making political statements and not using her discretionary powers.

He made these remarks in an informal conversation with reporters on the sidelines of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Manakondur Assembly constituency.

Alleging that the conflict between Governor and State government was “non-serious”, Revanth said that the people know that the Raj Bhavan and the Pragathi Bhavan pretend to be at odds with each other while they are allies in secret.

