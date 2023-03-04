Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor acting as if she’s still a politician: TPCC Revanth

Telangana Governor has seemingly, though inadvertently, brought bitter rivals  BRS and Congress  on the same page by her ‘inaction’

Published: 04th March 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was behaving as if she was still a politician by making political statements and not using her discretionary powers. 

He made these remarks in an informal conversation with reporters on the sidelines of his Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Manakondur Assembly constituency. 

Alleging that the conflict between Governor and State government was “non-serious”, Revanth said that the people know that the Raj Bhavan and the Pragathi Bhavan pretend to be at odds with each other while they are allies in secret. 

