Telangana Governor slams Chief Secretary for protocol violation

HYDERABAD: A day after the State government filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for not giving assent to 10 Bills, the latter took to Twitter on Friday and blamed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari for not following the protocol.

On behalf of the State government, the Chief Secretary filed the petition against the Governor in the Supreme Court, with a request to direct the Raj Bhavan to give assent to the pending Bills. On Friday, Tamilisai accused the Chief Secretary of not following the protocol. In her tweet, she said, “Dear @TelanganaCS Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn’t find time to visit Raj Bhavan officially. No protocol! No courtesy even for courtesy call.

Friendly official visits & interactions would have been more helpful which you Don’t even intend. Again i remind you Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi @TelanganaCS” (sic). In reply to the Governor’s tweet, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman and BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy said that the Chief Secretary called on the Governor a couple of times.

He also tweeted the photos of the Chief Secretary meeting the Governor. Satish Reddy tweeted: “It is really not wise for your standard to foul cry. @TelanganaCS formally visited you couple of times, you can check below @DrTamilisaiGuv garu. However, Bills that needs to be approved are nearer to you on your desk than Delhi.”

