Telangana told to list steps taken on Lumpy Skin Disease

Lumpy skin disease. (Image used for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Friday issued notices to the State government, the Animal Husbandry department, and Jogulamba Gadwal Collector, directing them to respond by June 8 with information on the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the measures taken to stop its further spread.

The bench was hearing a suo moto PIL converted from a letter by R Kambaiah, a law student from Gadwal, that LSD was rapidly spreading in cattle and was rampant in Alampur constituency - Shantinagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Gattu Kaloor Thimman Doddi Dharur mandal.

Kambaiah had written that since the State has not taken any preventative measure, there is a strong likelihood that cattle in other districts of Telangana may contract LSD.  

