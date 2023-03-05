BRS MLC Kavitha inpects Nizamabad IT Hub works, launches website

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction works of the IT Hub in Nizamabad. Nearing completion, the facility is being constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Although several works are still pending, she inaugurated the IT Hub website and announced that IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would inaugurate it soon.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha said, “Observing other IT hubs in the area, this one has been constructed with more facilities and will provide employment opportunities to as many as 750 people.”

The IT-Hub has an agreement with 200 organisations, and Kavitha believes that 3,000 to 4,000 individuals from different areas will work with the IT-Hub.

Furthermore, it will provide indirect employment opportunities and sign pacts with local colleges. Kavitha sees the IT Hub as the first step to encourage industries in the district, and believes that it will expand in the coming days.

She also mentioned that an airport in the area will become a reality soon. Kavitha expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Rama Rao for constructing the IT Hub in Nizamabad.

