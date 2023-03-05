Home States Telangana

Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' inspired Harihara Krishna to kill his friend

Sources say the police are also investigating the involvement of Krishna’s girlfriend and friends.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Harihara Krishna, who has been arrested for murdering his friend N Naveen, reportedly told police on Saturday that he had been plotting the murder for three months. ‘Inspired’ by a movie and YouTube videos, Krishna removed his friend’s head, heart, fingers, lips, and private parts after strangling him to death. He revealed during police custody that he was fond of crime movies and had been inspired by Kamal Haasan’s movie Vikram.

Krishna has been remanded to police custody for seven days for further investigation. Sources say the police are also investigating the involvement of Krishna’s girlfriend and friends. The Rachakonda Commissioner has warned that anyone who aided Krishna in any way will also be investigated and charged.

