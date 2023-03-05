Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet to meet on March 9; Podu lands, pending Bills on agenda

The Cabinet may also discuss new welfare schemes for the people as Assembly elections are slated in less than eight months.

Published: 05th March 2023

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet will meet at 2 pm on March 9 at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Cabinet is likely to discuss Bills which are pending in Raj Bhavan and also the argument that the State government should present before the Supreme court for obtaining a direction to the Governor to give her assent to them.

According to sources, the Cabinet is likely to finalise Podu land pattas issue which has been hanging fire for several years. The Chief Minister has stated in the Assembly that pattas would soon be given to the eligible tribal beneficiaries. 

The sources said the Cabinet will take a decision on the appointments to be made for the State Information Commission. The Cabinet is also likely to take a call on the appointments to be made to the Telangana Scheduled Castes Commission. 

The Cabinet is also expected to finalise the date of inauguration for the new Secretariat and Telangana Martyrs Memorial.Sources said the Cabinet might examine the proposal to remove the governor as chancellor of State universities. 

The Cabinet may also discuss new welfare schemes for the people as Assembly elections are slated in less than eight months. The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the recommendations of the two Cabinet subcommittees on increasing mess charges by 25% and houses or house sites to at least one crore beneficiaries. The Cabinet may also discuss the new sports policy of the state government.

