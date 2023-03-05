Telangana Congress chief Revanth follows four-point formula in Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his public outreach programme Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy is focusing on improving the cadre strength, exposing the omissions and commissions of the local MLAs, interacting with people and reminding them about the promises of what Congress would do if it comes to power in the state.

He is targeting local BRS and BJP MLAs by releasing ‘chargesheets’ against them. So far, the Congress has released chargesheets against Ministers KT Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao as well as BJP MLA Eatala Rajender.

In these chargesheets, the Congress has been levelling allegations against BRS and BJP MLAs. These chargesheets are being distributed in the constituencies concerned to reach the people. They are also being shared on social media.

On the other hand, BRS local leaders are also standing up to the Congress leader’s allegations made during the padayatra.Revanth is also interacting with local people and representatives from various sectors. In Husnabad, the TPCC chief met people affected by the Gouravelli and Gandepalli projects.

In Huzurabad, he met a few unemployed people. In Bhupalpally, he interacted with Singareni workers and visited pending works under Sripada canals in Sircilla Assembly constituency.

Revanth has been going to the houses of common people and is interacting with them personally. Through all these interactions, he has been trying to tell them that the Congress would stand by them through thick and thin. At the end of the day’s yatra, he is addressing a public meeting.

Revanth is mainly trying to reach out to women, youth, the homeless, and farmers.In each street corner public meeting, Revanth is announcing his five major promises that Congress will implement after forming the government.They are: Reducing the LPG cylinder price to `500, recruitment to 2 lakh government jobs, waiving agriculture loans of `2 lakh, providing `5 lakh financial assistance to poor people for constructing homes, increasing pension to `5,000 if there are two aged persons in a family.

In each constituency, he is interacting with local Congress leaders, cadres, and is discussing the next eight months’ action plan for the Assembly elections. The Congress is also ensuring that all local, district and state-level leaders participate in Revanth’s yatra in their respective constituencies.

Mahila Congress protests against LPG price hike

Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a protest in front of the BJP party office at Nampally against the LPG price hike. Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahila Congress State president M Sunitha Rao said that the Central and State governments have pushed the poor to a stage where they couldn’t even afford to cook and eat one meal a day.

VEHICLES IN REVANTH’S CONVOY RAM EACH OTHER

Rajanna-Sircilla: The convoy of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday was involved in a road accident at Thimmapur of Yellareddypet mandal that left media persons travelling with the Congress leader with minor injuries. According to sources, the car travelling at the end of the convoy crashed into the one ahead of it, and this caused a ripple effect. The result was that some cars suffered damage to their front portion.

