Harassed for dowry, woman police constable ends life in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A woman police constable, who was allegedly harassed by her husband for dowry, died by suicide on Sunday. The deceased was identified as A Mounika, a mother of two children. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Bank Colony here.

According to Mattewada police, Mounika was posted in Mahabubabad district. She married Sridhar, who runs a private finance agency, six years ago and since then he was harassing her, demanding dowry. After being informed by Sridhar, police rushed to the spot and sent her body to MGM Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Based on a complaint lodged by Mounika’s father Rajender, a case has been registered under Section 498 and 304-B (dowry death) of IPC. The investigation is in progress,” Mattewada Sub Inspector (SI) M Sai Prasanna said, adding that Sridhar has not been into custody.

