India always took lead in bringing emerging market perspective to global forums

HYDERABAD: Stating that India has always stood for a greater role of developing countries in determining the common future, Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on Sunday said that the need of the hour was to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions that can transform our societies and economies.

Addressing delegates at Experience and Knowledge Exchange Programme for Emerging Economies of the Global South as part of G20, he said that such an approach will allow us to work together to overcome the difficult challenges of poverty, universal healthcare or building human capacities.

“Issues such as addressing debt vulnerabilities, climate change, sustainable finance, infrastructure development, advancing financial inclusion for a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth are part of the G20 agenda,” Ajay Seth reminded.

“One of the most path breaking developments for India has been the Digital Public Infrastructure, which is inherently scalable, interoperable, innovation-friendly, and inclusive. It has completely transformed our government to people, people to people and people to business interactions and provide us with enormous opportunities to leapfrog our development process, drive innovation and inclusion at scale and provide the best in the class services to the last mile,” he said.

According to Ajay Seth, many parts of the globe are using digital identities, making digital payments, and using digital utilities for essential services. “We know of well-working examples from Africa and how emerging countries are readily deploying ICT solutions for fast pacing the development trajectory,” he said.

“We are in a unique time of economic and geopolitical uncertainties while we are still recovering from the health crises, looking at economic and fiscal crunches, and seeing the long-term threats of climate change as well. India has always taken the lead in bringing the emerging market perspective to global forums, but we also need to pull each other up on our journey to a sustainable future,” said Ajay Seth.

India stands ready to share its technical capabilities and knowledge resources for empowering the people of the Global South, he said.

