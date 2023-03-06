Telangana medical student suicide: Preethi was murdered, alleges BJP state chief Bandi

By Express News Service

JANGAON/WARANGAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ‘evidence’ was deleted from the mobile phone of Dr Dharavath Preethi by the authorities of the MGM Hospital, Warangal. Preethi allegedly died by suicide on February 26 at NIMS, Hyderabad. Her senior student of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Dr Md Saif was arrested for allegedly harassing her, leading to her suicide.

During his visit to Girni thanda of Modrai village in Jangaon district to console Preethi’s parents on Sunday, the BJP leader alleged that the student’s phone was unlocked using her fingerprint when she was unconscious after her suicide attempt at the MGM Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay accused the State government of trying to shield Dr Md Saif. Alleging that Preethi was murdered, he sought to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of getting Preethi’s death investigated by a sitting judge of the high court.

“It’s not suicide, it was murder and the government is responsible for it. Why KCR’s son KT Rama Rao, who tweets on every small issue, remained silent on the medico’s death,” he questioned.He announced that the BJP would stage a protest against ‘atrocities’ on women from 12 pm to 4 pm on Monday.

Stating that Dr Preethi was not a timid girl who would commit suicide, Sanjay said that there was mystery surrounding her death. “According to her friends, she was dare enough to call a spade a spade. But it was projected that she had committed suicide,” he said.

He alleged that Preethi died in the MGM Hospital on February 22, but the authorities deliberately shifted her to NIMS. The police also had a role in tampering with the evidence to save the accused out of a fear of communal backlash, the BJP State president said.

Sanjay said had the authorities taken action immediately after receiving a complaint from Dr Preethi, she would not have died. It was shameful on the part of some BRS leaders to speak in support of Dr Saif, he said.Later, Sanjay and other activities took out a candlelight rally in memory of Dr Preethi from Pochamma Maidan to KMC in Warangal.

