BJP wants to force people to use firewood: Kavitha

KARIMNAGAR: Slamming the BJP-led Central government for frequent LPG price hikes, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that it would force people to cook on firewood. She also ridiculed the BJP for imposing taxes on milk, curd and ghee for the first time in the country.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Satyavathi Rathod arrive in an open top jeep to participate in the Naari Prabhatha Bheri programme

Kavitha, along with Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Gangula Kamalakar, was attending the ‘Naari Prabhatha Bheri’ programme organised by Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan at Lower Manair Dam (LMD) Colony in Thimmapur mandal, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. On the occasion, Kavitha presented the Stree Sakti awards to women who have excelled in their respective fields.

In her address, Kavitha said that TRS transformed into BRS to implement welfare schemes across the country, similar to the ones implemented in Telangana. The BRS government will strive to reduce the burden on the people.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme implemented by the Telangana government was being watched with interest by the entire country. She urged the Opposition parties, especially the BJP, to implement similar schemes in the States under their rule instead of criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that every woman should support Kavitha’s demand for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

