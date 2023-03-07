Elect BJP, we’ll bulldoze houses of criminals, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described the BRS as a “party of rapists” and that women in the State were living in trepidation of the ruling party and its ally AIMIM.

Addressing a meeting organised at the party office here in protest against the atrocities being committed against women, Sanjay said that if the BJP comes to power in the State, it would bring in a government akin to the one in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In UP, the houses of those who torment would are bulldozed to protect the fairer sex, he said.

He said: “If anyone ogles at women in Uttar Pradesh, their houses would be demolished with bulldozers. We will implement the same in Telangana,” Sanjay said.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay holds a placard during a protest staged in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

Referring to the death of Dr Dharawath Preethi, Sanjay alleged that it was a clear case of murder and alleged that the government was trying to water down the case after receiving instructions from the chief minister’s office.

He alleged that attempts are being made to project the accused Dr Saif as a hero. He said that had the medical administration and police responded when she had complained of harassment by him, she would have been alive now.

Lashing out at the BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay asked whether the value of the life of a Telangana woman is less than the cost of Chief Minister’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s wristwatch.

Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was not responding to the Jubilee Hills rape case, woman advocate’s murder in Manthani, and other cases of crime against women.

