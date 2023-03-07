Home States Telangana

Elect BJP, we’ll bulldoze houses of criminals, says Bandi

Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was not responding to the Jubilee Hills rape case, woman advocate’s murder in Manthani, and other cases of crime against women.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described the BRS as a “party of rapists” and that women in the State were living in trepidation of the ruling party and its ally AIMIM.

Addressing a meeting organised at the party office here in protest against the atrocities being committed against women, Sanjay said that if the BJP comes to power in the State, it would bring in a government akin to the one in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In UP, the houses of those who torment would are bulldozed to protect the fairer sex, he said.

He said: “If anyone ogles at women in Uttar Pradesh, their houses would be demolished with bulldozers. We will implement the same in Telangana,” Sanjay said.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay holds a placard during a protest staged in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu 

Referring to the death of Dr Dharawath Preethi, Sanjay alleged that it was a clear case of murder and alleged that the government was trying to water down the case after receiving instructions from the chief minister’s office.

He alleged that attempts are being made to project the accused Dr Saif as a hero. He said that had the medical administration and police responded when she had complained of harassment by him, she would have been alive now.

Lashing out at the BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay asked whether the value of the life of a Telangana woman is less than the cost of Chief Minister’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s wristwatch.
Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was not responding to the Jubilee Hills rape case, woman advocate’s murder in Manthani, and other cases of crime against women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BRS AIMIM
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp