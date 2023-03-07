Foxconn reiterates pact to set up unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Foxconn released a statement denying it had “entered into any binding, definitive agreements” in India, the firm’s chairman, Young Liu, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, said that it is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan, situated 35 km away from Hyderabad.

“I was indeed inspired by your vision and the efforts towards the transformation and development of Telangana. I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in future. As discussed with you during our meeting on March 2, Foxconn is committed to setting up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan and I seek the support of your team in operationalising the Kongara Kalan Park as early as possible. I would also like to take this opportunity to kindly invite you to Taiwan as my personal guest. It would be my honour to host you in Taipei. Look forward to meeting you soon,” the letter read.

The letter puts to rest a lot of speculations regarding the Taiwan-based company’s commitment to set up an electronics manufacturing unit in the State. It must be noted that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was ridiculed by opposition party leaders after the company released a communique denying any binding agreements during its chairman’s visit to the country.

When Rao and Liu met at Pragathi Bhavan on March 2, it was agreed upon that Foxconn, also known as the Hon Hai Technology Group, would set up an electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana with employment generation potential for over 1 lakh people. Rao, at that time, emphasised that Telangana considers Taiwan as a natural partner and that the State is glad to be a part of Foxconn’s growth story.

