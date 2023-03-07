Home States Telangana

ICRISAT-Plasma Water Solutions MoU promises to raise crop yield

Results have been transformative in sorghum, millets, cotton, melons and horticulture crops.

Published: 07th March 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crops

For representational purposes. | KK Sundar, EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Watertech, USA, and Plasma Water Solutions India, Mumbai, signed an MoU to address the much-debated issues of low productivity levels in India and the resultant struggle of farmers with low income. 

Plasma-ised water is pathogen free and consists of certain reactive oxygen and nitrogen species which boosts the immune system in seeds and plants. This new plasma technology promises hope to millions of dryland farmers.

This results in higher quantity and better quality of yields for farmers with a reduction in chemical usage during the farming process which makes it a very healthy proposition for consumers and much needed sustainable practice for the Indian environment. 

Results have shown up to a 20 per cent increase in agricultural output promising hope for millions of farmers suffering from declining yields across India and sub-Saharan Africa. Plasma-ised waters application ranges from Seeds Treatment, Crop Protection and Irrigation. 

Results have been transformative in sorghum, millets, cotton, melons and horticulture crops. This mission will be enabled by germplasm and genetic studies with ICRISAT gene bank accessions, and technology trials with different plasma applications to different stages of crop life cycles using the testing capabilities of ICRISAT and real-world field Proof of Concept (POCs) in partnership with farmers and growers. 

