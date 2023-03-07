Olectra bags order for 550 e-buses from TSRTC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) placed an order of 550 electric buses, worth 1000 crores, from Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Monday.

KV Pradeep, chairman and managing director of OGL, said, “We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from TSRTC”. He said that the e-buses will be delivered in phases.

Olectra’s association with TSRTC began in March 2019, when orders for 40 e-buses were placed. The 50 intercity coach e-buses will ply between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. These e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel a distance of around 325 km on a single charge.

In the intracity segment, the 500 e-buses will ply within Hyderabad, each of which can cover a distance of more than 225 km on a single charge. TSRTC has allotted five depots in the twin cities for the deployment and operations of these e-buses.

TSRTC Chairman and Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said that the TSRTC has plans to make 3,400 electric buses available across the state in the next two years. TSRTC Managing Director Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar said that the corporation is trying to make the electric buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) placed an order of 550 electric buses, worth 1000 crores, from Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Monday. KV Pradeep, chairman and managing director of OGL, said, “We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from TSRTC”. He said that the e-buses will be delivered in phases. Olectra’s association with TSRTC began in March 2019, when orders for 40 e-buses were placed. The 50 intercity coach e-buses will ply between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. These e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel a distance of around 325 km on a single charge. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the intracity segment, the 500 e-buses will ply within Hyderabad, each of which can cover a distance of more than 225 km on a single charge. TSRTC has allotted five depots in the twin cities for the deployment and operations of these e-buses. TSRTC Chairman and Nizamabad rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said that the TSRTC has plans to make 3,400 electric buses available across the state in the next two years. TSRTC Managing Director Vishwanath Channappa Sajjanar said that the corporation is trying to make the electric buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025.