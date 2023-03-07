Person who insulted me awarded: Tamilisai hits out at govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed serious displeasure over the BRS government “awarding” a person, who she said had humiliated her. She also indirectly attacked the State’s ministers and other officials for not attending the International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Addressing a gathering, the Governor said: “It is very disheartening when a woman holding the highest office is insulted, ridiculed and humiliated. When a person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, what is the message that they are giving to the people of Telangana? When a person who threw a stone is garlanded, what message are we giving to the women of Telangana,” the Governor asked.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

Emphasising that Telangana is a cultured State, she said: “We all live like brothers and sisters. When some persons used the worst sort of language, instead of being punished, they were awarded. Kindly respect womanhood,” the Governor said.

It may be recalled that BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who used objectionable language against the Governor and appeared before the National Commission for Women, recently took charge as the Government Whip in the State Legislative Council. However, the Governor did not mention any name in her address.

She also expressed displeasure over women ministers and officers for boycotting the programme at Raj Bhavan. “I am very happy that you have all come. I salute each and everyone who has come over here with affection. We extended invitations to all important women, including politicians, police officers, administrators, mayors and others. Despite differences in political ideology or opinions, everyone should come together. That is our culture. But, nowadays that culture is vanishing. If an invitation comes from one place, it is seen in a different way. They do not see the affection sent through the card,” the Governor said.

Tamilisai also recalled the Mahila Darbar conducted at Raj Bhavan which she said helped several women in distress. “The number of suicides in Telangana are more. We were unable to save medico Preethi, who was a well-educated, knowledgeable and bright girl,” said the Governor appealing to youth not to resort to suicide.

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed serious displeasure over the BRS government “awarding” a person, who she said had humiliated her. She also indirectly attacked the State’s ministers and other officials for not attending the International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Addressing a gathering, the Governor said: “It is very disheartening when a woman holding the highest office is insulted, ridiculed and humiliated. When a person who humiliated the highest office is rewarded, what is the message that they are giving to the people of Telangana? When a person who threw a stone is garlanded, what message are we giving to the women of Telangana,” the Governor asked. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday Emphasising that Telangana is a cultured State, she said: “We all live like brothers and sisters. When some persons used the worst sort of language, instead of being punished, they were awarded. Kindly respect womanhood,” the Governor said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be recalled that BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who used objectionable language against the Governor and appeared before the National Commission for Women, recently took charge as the Government Whip in the State Legislative Council. However, the Governor did not mention any name in her address. She also expressed displeasure over women ministers and officers for boycotting the programme at Raj Bhavan. “I am very happy that you have all come. I salute each and everyone who has come over here with affection. We extended invitations to all important women, including politicians, police officers, administrators, mayors and others. Despite differences in political ideology or opinions, everyone should come together. That is our culture. But, nowadays that culture is vanishing. If an invitation comes from one place, it is seen in a different way. They do not see the affection sent through the card,” the Governor said. Tamilisai also recalled the Mahila Darbar conducted at Raj Bhavan which she said helped several women in distress. “The number of suicides in Telangana are more. We were unable to save medico Preethi, who was a well-educated, knowledgeable and bright girl,” said the Governor appealing to youth not to resort to suicide.