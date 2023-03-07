Home States Telangana

Power utilities, staff talks inconclusive

They, however, said that they would continue to provide uninterrupted power to farmers, domestic consumers and all other categories of consumers, while continuing with their agitations.

Published: 07th March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The talks between electricity employees’ unions and management held here on Monday on the implementation of the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) remained inconclusive. The employees wanted the management to give at least 30 per cent fitment. But, the management said they would give only six per cent fitment. 

The employees demanded the implementation of PRC from  April 1, 2022. They also wanted the management to resolve the issues of artisans, EPF and other issues.

However, the officials said that first they would take up these issues with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and get back to the employees’ unions later. With this, TS Power Employees JAC has decided to continue with their agitations, said JAC chairman Saibabu and convenor Ratnakar Rao. They said that the prices of all essential commodities have gone up in the last five years and they wanted at least 30 per cent fitment. 

They, however, said that they would continue to provide uninterrupted power to farmers, domestic consumers and all other categories of consumers while continuing with their agitations.

