Telangana govt releases Rs 750 crore for providing loans to women SHGs

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the State government released 750 crore funds under ‘Vaddi Leni Runalu Scheme’ (interest-free loans) to Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Of this, 250 crore were released on Monday for the SHGs in urban areas, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The remaining 500 crore will be released to the women SHGs in rural areas. While thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for releasing the arrears to SHGs, he said that women’s groups and their members are financially disciplined and that women from the State are in the top position when it comes to the repayment of loans.

There are over 1.77 lakh SHGs in municipalities across the State with over 18 lakh members.

The minister said that the State government provided 15,895 crore in the form of loan linkages to SHGs.

Of this, 370 crore funds were released to 90,325 SHGs under the interest-free loan scheme since the formation of the State.

