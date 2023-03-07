TSBIE cancels Narsingi Chaitanya college’s affiliation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday decided to cancel the recognition of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narsingi campus, from the next academic year, 2023-24. The decision was taken during the high-level meeting of Education Secretary Vakati Karuna and TSBIE commissioner and secretary Naveen Mittal along with the representatives of corporate colleges.

Ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination scheduled to start on March 15, Mittal asked the colleges to ensure that students are getting regular sleep. Additionally, he asked them to organise stress-relieving activities, motivational classes and counselling sessions. He also urged parents to not put any unnecessary burden on their children.

Regular inspections would be carried out in colleges every 15 days to ensure that the students are not being subjected to undue pressure. Officials said a decision to ban lecturers from working anywhere if they are found punishing or slandering students was taken. Additionally, a committee will be set up to regulate the advertisements put up by the corporate colleges.

The board was deliberating on the measures in wake of the rise in student suicides. During the meeting, it was suggested that a grading system be introduced for Intermediate students, instead of ranks. A committee has been set up to present a report on this issue after which a decision will be taken.

Members of the Sri Chaitanya management tendered an apology over the death of N Sathwik. Mittal reportedly expressed his anger over the management and the pressure in corporate colleges.

